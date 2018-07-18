Fears for former East 17 popstar after shock video

FORMER East 17 star Brian Harvey has sparked concern after uploading a worrying YouTube video in which he claims he hasn't left the house in five years.

In the clip, the troubled singer, 43, tells fans he is "going to war" against those who have allegedly made him a "prisoner in his own home".

The 18-minute speech sees Harvey, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2005, also claim he is a clone and express fears for his own safety.

Harvey says: "I've been a prisoner in my own home now for about five years. Four to five years.

"I've got to be trapped, like a prisoner, in my own home after selling 22 million records. I've never done nothing to no one. I just chose not to get involved."

He tells fans to "open your eyes and wake up" before vowing to "go to war" on his tormentors.

Speaking to the unnamed threat, he says he is going to launch legal action and a crowd fund campaign.

The dad-of-one says: "I'm waiting for you to turn up at my house police, I'm waiting for you.

"And don't think I ain't got clones cos I have and we are going to f**king war."

Brian Harvey (left) with East 17 members. Picture: Supplied

Holding up a bible, Harvey says: "You are not going to win it? Because you ain't got God on your side."

The troubled singer was arrested last year for allegedly sending malicious tweets.

Harvey sold 18 million records and had a string of top ten hits as lead singer of East 17, including It's Alright which reached No. 3 in the charts in 1993.

But he was sacked from the band in 1997 over comments appearing to condone the use of ecstasy in the wake of the death of British teen Leah Betts.

He appeared in the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2004 but quit after a row with Janet Street-Porter.

The following year he famously almost died when he fell under the wheels of his Mercedes.

He shattered his pelvis, broke his ribs and punctured his lung, but luckily he managed to survive.

He said of his car accident: "I felt sick, so I opened my car door to be sick.

"Instead of putting my foot on the brake, I put it on the accelerator and it flew back, I must have hit four or five parked cars. It must have thrown me out of the car."

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please phone 000.