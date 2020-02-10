Menu
Dean Wells is one of the celebs on Dancing With The Stars.
Fans ‘speechless’ over DWTS ‘trainwreck’

10th Feb 2020 7:15 AM

In every season of Dancing With The Stars there's at least one "trainwreck" performer. And this year, it's Dean Wells.

The former Married At First Sight contestant failed to impress with his cha-cha (not a euphemism) during last night's premiere on Channel 10.

Dean, who was dressed in a construction vest, performed to MC Hammer's U Can't Touch This and attempted to breakdance and do "the worm" during his dance.

Dean Wells on Dancing With The Stars.
Dean got drilled by viewers.
The judges applauded his enthusiasm but had little else positive to say.

"You look like about 90 per cent of my mates dancing," joked judge Tristan MacManus. "It wasn't a good dance but I loved your performance."

Fellow judge Sharna Burgess was less complimentary.

"I'm a little speechless to be honest," she said. "I love the song."

Viewers mocked Dean's performance on social media, with one Instagram fan writing, "That was a trainwreck" and another adding, "Oh my god! That was really hard to watch."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean received the lowest score on the night. He received just 11 votes out of a possible 30.

At the top of the leaderboard was Claudia Karvan with 21 points followed by Ceila Pacquola, Chloe Lattanzi and Christian Wilkins who each got 18 points.

Dancing With The Stars continues next Sunday on Channel 10

channel 10 dancing with the stars dean wells reality tv television

