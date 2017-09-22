Fantastic tourism result for Noosa shire

NOOSA Shire tourism operators and staff: take a bow, and bask in the adulation of your peers.

For you have done us immensely proud, bringing in nearly $1 billion in annual tourism revenue as our primary economic driver, smashing all records.

And you have again showed the nation that Noosa is the only place to take the best of holidays, whether winter, spring, summer or autumn.

And while the Sunshine Coast region has shown record increases as a whole, it's Noosa that can sit squarely in the winner's number one seat.

Tourism Noosa's annual figures to June show a massive 7.8% hike in interstate spending to $477 million, with interstate nights up by a whopping 28.8% to reach 2.5 million.

The total visitor spend has hit $909 million, and Tourism Noosa's acting CEO Louise Terry said its latest campaign, The Relaxation Capital of Australia, was a big driver.

"We held a campaign launch in Sydney and Melbourne earlier in the year, positioning Noosa as a compelling holiday choice during the southern chill of winter,” Ms Terry said.

"The winter campaign was based on extensive consumer research conducted in these markets and aimed to extend Noosa's strong reputation for great beaches and quality food experiences by reminding people, in Sydney and Melbourne in particular, that Noosa offers endless ways to relax, from adventurous and active to laid-back and indulgent.”

"We've had a consistent strategy to target high value interstate markets over the past few years, and our tourism industry has been incredibly supportive of these marketing efforts, assisting with media visits, promotions and joint marketing, so it's great to see this collaborative approach driving results that contribute benefits back to Noosa's local economy and businesses.”

The Sunshine Coast also recorded its highest-ever domestic visitor numbers, attracting 3.4 million arrivals and 12.4 million visitor nights (up 4.4%), on the back of strong increases in the interstate market (up 13.9%) and the Brisbane drive market (up 16%).

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said the tourism sector couldn't have received a better birthday present.

"It was 50 years ago last month that the Sunshine Coast name was officially proclaimed, and it is fair to say that never before in the history of the region's tourism sector can we look forward with so much confidence,” Mr Latchford said.

"Sunshine Coast Airport has been Australia's fastest growing airport for quite some time, and with Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar announcing increased direct flights into the Sunshine Coast, we are confident of continuing the growth in domestic visitor numbers.

"It is particularly pleasing to see the new Jetstar Adelaide to Sunshine Coast route that commenced last year starting to pay dividends as the region attracted 50,000 South Australians to the year ending June 2017.

Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien said more Australians than ever before were choosing to visit Noosa and Peregian Beach in the Wide Bay electorate, spending a whopping $2.06 billion.

He described the greater Sunshine Coast region as "a stand-out success story in Australian tourism”.