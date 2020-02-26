Menu
A woman who stabbed her partner to death in a Babinda park has been given an eight-year jail sentence. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
News

Far North park killer could be free next year

by Grace Mason
26th Feb 2020 7:22 AM
A WOMAN who stabbed her partner to death in a Babinda park will be eligible for release from jail next year after serving less than three years.

Michelle Lorretta Cooktown, 25, was found guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murdering her partner of three months Galvin Furber, 23, after attacking him in a park with a kitchen knife in December 2018.

Police cordoning off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood St, Babinda. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
During the five-day trial in Cairns Supreme Court last week her defence barrister Josh Trevino argued she had been subjected to serious domestic violence at the hands of Mr Furber which drove her to fatally assault him.

He said there was a "tangled mess of dysfunction surrounding her" with her family failing to give her support despite being aware of the couple's violent relationship.

"At the heart of his sits what was clearly an unhealthy relationship between Galvin and Michelle," he said. "It was obvious their relationship involved daily conflict and violence."

The couple, who met online while living in Mt Isa in August 2018, had travelled to Innisfail and Babinda to visit her family.

Their "toxic relationship" involved feelings of jealousy according to Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane, who said Cooktown was frequently the instigator of the violence.

"This was a bad relationship and it had a bad ending," he said.

Justice Jim Henry handed her an eight-year jail sentence yesterday with parole eligibility on August 21 next year.

