Farewell ‘Pottsy’: Tributes flow for talented photographer

TRIBUTES FLOW: Former Noosa News and Daily photographer Geoff Potter, right, passed away on the weekend.

ARE you ready?

These are the words I can hear long-time Noosa News and Sunshine Coast Daily photographer Geoff Potter saying as he was already marching out the office door packed up with load of camera gear.

Geoff, for obvious reasons better known as Pottsy, retired a few years ago after spending close to 40 years snapping pictures of Northern Sunshine Coast and in particular Noosa, its people and environment.

Some people said they never saw him happier than snapping away at golf games, but others would say that about his surf shots.

Pottsy was never far from the beach, and had an instinct for the spectacular, like this at Ross Crescent, Sunshine Beach. Photo by Geoff Potter

As Noosa News Editor, I saw him as ready for anything.

He was never slow in offering to help me fill stories with interesting pictures, and he was very fast at getting in and taking the best shot.

I knew when I was working alongside Geoff, I had to work hard and fast.

In my roles as both a Noosa journalist and editor, I saw the whole gamut of his photography as a gifted creative endeavour.

He was affected by the hard stuff - courts, traffic accidents and other tragedies - but he did it without question, because he was a true newspaper photographer.

On the other hand I saw his unlimited imagination in conceptualising absolutely fantastic cover shots for the glossy Noosa Magazine publication.

Originally from Melbourne, Geoff's career was forged in an advertising agency where he gained a reputation for excellence.

When he came to Noosa he kept up his photography, but also joined the Sunshine Coast Surf Club, and for some years took on the role of president and worked hard to bring about a roll call of lifesaving initiatives.

Later in life when he started travelling with his beloved partner Jackie, he supplemented his colourful travel pictures with words and found an appreciative audience with his travel writing.

After I shared the news of Geoff's passing in our Sunshine Coast Daily network, there was a huge response from colleagues.

The Daily’s former property editor Erle Levey said Pottsy was a mad Noosa Tigers fan. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Yes, we all acknowledged that this man could be cantankerous, but he was always up for the adventures and in newspaper-land there are many and many enjoyed them with him.

He wasn't one for small talk or social chitchat but he loved a good yarn with old mates and he loved showing off his latest photographic equipment.

In fact, without a qualm Geoff embraced digital photography as a chance to learn new techniques and explore new equipment.

Geoff was always up for anything that could make a better picture and we, the community, all benefited from his attitude towards new technology.

And if you had the chance to share the great moments when he got the perfect snap, you were well rewarded when his face would light up with the biggest smile ever.

But you had to be ready.

Geoff passed away on Saturday with his family beside him in Noosa.