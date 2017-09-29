Farewell to a 'rascal' and businessman

TRIBUTES are flowing this week for Max Goodridge, aka Mr Dial-a-Bird, who passed away on Tuesday, September 19.

Max made a name for himself in Noosa when he opened the first takeaway chicken shop in town, called Dial-a-Bird, 46 years ago.

Originally from Victoria, Max moved to Queensland with this family (wife Judy and three children, Belinda, Samantha and Peter) in the late 1960s.

Max set up his business in an old house in Weyba Road in 1971.

"That was the start of Dial-a-Bird,” his brother Robin, who lives in Noosa, said.

"He used to get some interesting calls from people, blokes who didn't know it was a chicken shop.”

By 1980, Max was selling around 10,000 birds a year.

Max was renowned for remembering people for their chicken orders.

For example, writer and environmentalist Nancy Cato was a smokehouse lover, while former Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam preferred the "Noosa bird”.

Robin said Max was "a wonderful brother but a true rascal”.

"Peter Maxwell Goodridge was born in 1933 in Sandringham, Victoria, and I was born in 1938 so those five years between us meant different friends and interests all our lives,” Robin said.

The two brothers, despite being very different, shared a love of sailing and Robin said they were integral in building the yacht club at Ricketts Point, in Melbourne's south-east.

"In the wrong position, right beside a rock reef and many a boat... there. But it was cheap land,” he joked.

"Max loved to party and he was always at dances and parties.

"The only thing was we raced on a Sunday afternoon and Max night get home on the milkman's cart about five o'clock in the morning with a nice hangover which is not good for concentration in a yacht race.

"Like I said, Max was a wonderful brother, but a true rascal.”

For family and friends, a celebration of his life will be held at "The Boat”, Sunday, October 29, starting at 3pm