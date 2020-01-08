Menu
END OF AN ERA: Morning Melodies' Terry Scott with Noosa Endeavour Foundation customers.
Farewell to Noosa’s ‘morning melody’ man

23rd Dec 2019 10:48 AM

WHEN it come to entertaining locals with his Monday melodies Terry Scot has become somewhat of a Noosa icon.

The passionate musician has been entertaining Noosa’s aged care and disability communities for 21 years but this month is hanging up his microphone for his show – Morning Melodies.

Those attending the Tewantin Noosa RSL on the fourth Wednesday of every month have always looked forward to Terry’s show as an inclusive event for the whole community.

Endeavour Foundation – Wallace Park customers are a regular at Terry’s shows and site manager Julie Elford said Terry and his Morning Melodies would be sorely missed.

“Terry has given the people we support a lot of pleasure by sharing his singing talent with them,” Ms Elford said.

“He’s been doing the show for an incredible 21 years and we have been attending it for the last 10 years.

“During that time, he’s formed a real connection with our customers, who have intellectual disability, and he’s always included them, making them feel very welcome.

“On behalf of all our customers, staff and volunteers, I’d like to say a big thank you to Terry for the last 10 years and wish him all the best.”

In his final show, Terry invited Endeavour Foundation customer Annette Doeland on stage to sing her favourite song Away in a Manger while Rick Fairley presented Terry a card to thank him for all the entertainment he has provided.

