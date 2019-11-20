Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
News

Farmer dies in quad bike crash

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH and SHAUN McMANUS
20th Nov 2019 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 82-year-old Swanston man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash on a rural property in Tasmania's Southern Midlands yesterday.

In a statement this morning, police said the farmer, who was a resident of the Swanston Rd, Swanston property, was herding sheep on a Polaris 4x4 ATV between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

 

 

Police said the man was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on him.

Emergency services attended the crash and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Services and Crash Investigation Services attended the scene and carried out an investigation.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

 

MORE NEWS:

SENIOR BIKIE ARRESTED IN DRUG RAIDS

HUNT OF ALLEGED ROBBERS' GETAWAY BIKE

HCC HINTS AT SOLUTION TO ILLEGAL METER FEEDING

More Stories

Show More
accident farmer farming quad bike tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        premium_icon 'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        Crime Dylan Brett Martin has appeared in court over night of road chaos,with the magistrate warning him he would be "entertainment" in prison.

        Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        premium_icon Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        Crime Noosa vandals create $42,000 of havoc as council shuts the door of loos at night.

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        News Noosa Parks looks at koala survival over drinks at the pub.

        Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        premium_icon Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        Crime Man was not going for a gun - it was just a pair of dropped sunglasses.