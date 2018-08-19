Farmer dress-up fun

BEST-DRESSED: Children and staff at Noosa Outlook Childcare Centre dressed in their best farmer outfits to raise money for their Funds for a Farmer day.

EVEN our youngest residents got behind supporting drought-stricken Aussie farmers with their Funds for a Farmer day.

Children and staff at Noosa Outlook Childcare Centre dressed up in their best farming hats, boots, flannelettes and chicken outfits to raise money.

Soft toy farm animals also made an appearance.

Centre director Anna Backman said it was a great way for them for them to support the cause.

"With everyone knowing the plight of our farmers we decided we wanted to help support our farmers in the community,” Ms Backman said.

"So we thought we would get everyone to dress as farmers and hopefully we can buy a few bales.”

The centre raised more than $250 from their gold coin donations which will go to the Buy a Bale campaign.

"It's involved a lot of learning for the children as well, we have been teaching them where their food comes from and all about farming,” Ms Backman said.

"Even in the local area we have already got a lot of families effected by water shortages and are waiting for up to a couple of weeks for water.”

Meanwhile, last Saturday Eumundi Dragons Junior Rugby Union Club donated $1000 from the weekend's canteen takings to buy a bale.

The Eumundi Dragon's canteen raising money for Aussie farmers last weekend. Leo Wiles

Club president Doug Toms said the Dragons family and members from 12 visiting teams were easily able to raise the money.

"It was truly a fantastic effort by all concerned and just goes to show the level of support the Dragon's initiative was able to generate within its membership and the wider Sunshine Coast Junior Rugby Union community,” he said.

"In this small way we hope to show support for Australian farmers who are having to deal with the impact the severe drought is having on our rural families at the present time.

"All who were involved are grateful that even though we on the Sunshine Coast can still enjoy playing on green fields, this is not the case for our 'country cousins'.”

Closer to home, another dry winter is seeing some residents who rely on tank water reaching the bottom of their supplies.

Weyba Water owner Michelle Cain people should consider pre-ordering water.

"We have had a lot of people booking for three or four weeks time,” she said.

"Everybody needs to be vigilant and watch their water use to avoid getting into trouble.”