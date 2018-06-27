Menu
Login
The tools of the trade are changing for farmers in our region, but are they keeping up?
The tools of the trade are changing for farmers in our region, but are they keeping up? shotbydave
Technology

FARMERS: 5 phone apps you should download now

marian faa
by
23rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM

IN AN age of smart phones, farming advice is constantly on hand. But are our region's agriculturalists embracing these digital tools?

Southern Downs farmer Andrew Costello said all farmers now had smart phones, and it was only a matter of time before they began to utilise them to their full potential

"I think with time they will start to use more of the apps that are available to them," he said.

Mr Costello says his mobile comes in handy to check weather conditions and market trends.

Here are five handy apps that could help you transform your business.

1. AgWorld

This handy application allows farmers and agronomists to connect with one another and keep track of their crops through mapping, rotations, inputs and outputs.

Agworld on the App Store

2. BackPaddock

When it comes to logging and monitoring soil test results, venture no further that your BackPaddock.

This tool that helps farmers log and monitor their soil test results.

Back Paddock Mobile Suite

3. F-Track Live

User-friendly and simple to use, tracking mob livestock movements is made easy with F-track Live.

It was designed by farmers and is tries and tested in the field.

The app can also log cropping information like variety, treatments and sowing rate.

F-Track on the App Store

5. Feral scan

The effort that goes into monitoring and controlling invasive animals can take a toll on farmers, but this handy tool helps lighten the load.

FeralScan lets you take log and share information about feral animal sightings like when and where the pest was spotted and what damage it caused.

Feral Scan on the App Store

agriculture farming apps farm technology tools for farmers
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Forty years of kings

    Forty years of kings

    News King of Mountain event is turning 40

    Makeover for Plaza

    Makeover for Plaza

    News Junction Plaza's facelift

    Aussie model visits Noosa's 'Sisterhood'

    Aussie model visits Noosa's 'Sisterhood'

    News Priceline raises money to support women health

    Mumpreneurs grow business

    Mumpreneurs grow business

    News Local mums their own bosses

    Local Partners