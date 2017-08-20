Farmers' and artisan markets for Cooroy

The Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Markets hopes to have a similar feel as the markets at the Cooroy Fusion Festival.

A FARMERS' local produce market will start up in Cooroy shortly.

A new group, Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market, is well on its way to gaining council approval to hold fortnightly markets at Lower Mill Road in the hinterland town.

The market aims to showcase local growers only, with central markets and imported produce prohibited, and stallholder preference will be given to producers from Noosa, Cooloola and Sunshine Coast regions.

A "Made in Biosphere” labelling will be developed for value-added products, and the markets will include local entertainment, food and coffee stalls.

A stall space for a community group for fundraising purposes will also be provided free of charge.

"We had an application to run markets at that location,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Because we had the application and because it was on council land, we were required to put out an EOI (expression of interest) to source other interested parties, under local government regulations.

"We didn't want it to be a commercial operation; it is to be a community benefit.

"But we got zero response to the EOI other than the original application.”

The mayor said Cr Frank Pardon was involved in the successful group, "and he always left the room on any council discussion about the application, declaring a conflict of interest, so he had no input into the decision”.

"The only submission was that one,” Mayor Wellington said.

"It's a good idea.

"Council is happy with but we have to go through due process.

"We also want to find other uses for the land when the markets are not on.”

Cr Wellington said the permit process can begin, liability sorted out, then it can get started.

"It will operate on alternate weeks from Pomona Country Markets,” he said.