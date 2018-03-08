Farmers and vegans clash over plan for new abattoir

PLANS by Country Noosa to reopen an abattoir outside of Eumundi for local meat producers has come under fire from local vegans for being "an insult to animals”.

But Country Noosa spokesman Dick Barnes has fired back saying the eating habits of one group of people is not about to deter their aim of setting up a co-operative of a likely group of more than 50 local meat producers.

And Mr Barnes has hit out at claims of misinformation about alleged "secret” funding sources saying there isn't a financial grant from the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation he heads to help set this up.

"The group of farmers we're working with are all very, very animal welfare conscious,” Mr Barnes said.

"They look after their animals very well, they're very concerned to get them processed humanely.”

Mr Barnes said his group was trying to form a "really effective co-operative” that "puts in stone methods of gentle handling and careful animal husbandry”.

Vegans are upset by Country Noosa's local meat production plans and spokeswoman Jaylene Farrell said Sunshine Coast vegan groups would be organising campaigns with the help of international animal rights group.

"They are proposing to breed then murder baby cows to make money with Eumundi slaughterhouse processing the smaller carcasses involved,” Ms Farrell said.

"Is Noosa living in a differently reality and not aware that not only are enlightened humans disgusted at the horrific abuse and cruelty involved in the meat and dairy industries?”

Ms Farrell said this "entire undertaking is in direct conflict with them promoting a sustainable rural future”.

She said Noosa region was home to a high population of vegans and farmers were turning away from animal production in favour of growing sustainable crops such as hemp and soy.

Mr Barnes said "if people made a phone call” he would explain these plans fully and "give them the real facts”.

"We said we'd be very transparent on all activities,” he said.

Mr Barnes said Country Noosa had received a $10,000 grant from Noosa Council to fund its yearling beef research.

"Part of that project is to introduce an alternative type funding to do with the abattoir,” he said.

"What we're looking to do is reopen an existing abattoir at Eumundi in the Sunshine Coast Council (area).”

He said this was a research study that was going on "probably for the rest of this year”.

Mr Barnes said presently the only place where local producers could get beef slaughtered was up in Gympie and "they're doing less and less of these small operation kills” .

"They're after bigger and bigger carcasses,” he said.

"They only do beef up there, so the producers of sheep or pork or goats in our shire are trucking their animals three of four hours away to other abattoirs three or four hours away.

"This is extremely stressful for the animals.”

Mr Barnes said the Eumundi abattoir was a small bespoke abattoir.

"The abattoir hasn't been in use for a few years but we're told by the Sunshine Coast Council that it does have a valid licence.

"It's not a great (big) factory.

"The current owners of the abattoir are interested in a community process and are very willing to help us.”

Mr Barnes said previous survey work undertaken by Country Noosa found there was a strong public interest in "local food, local beef”.