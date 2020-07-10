Farmers burdened by ‘millions of tonnes’ of soil in river

Noosa Landcare has received a significant grant to address the issue of “millions of tonnes” of soil ending up in the Noosa River, and burdening the region’s farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud was in Noosa on Friday to, among other things, announce more than $49,000 for Noosa Landcare.

He advised the funds would be used to make sure “to keep the soil up in Kin Kin from getting into our catchments down here (in Noosa)”.

“It’s very important not only for our agricultural producers to keep the best soil up there, but also to protect our tourism sector to make sure the environment is as pristine as it is,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said the best way to do that was by empowering locals.

“Locals telling us exactly what are the environmental programs that need to be invested in, and the Federal Government is going to empower locals to do that,” he said.

Head of Noosa Landcare Phil Moran confirmed agricultural land in the region was being decimated.

He said the funds would be used to target remediation in the Kin Kin catchment, which is the head waters of the Noosa River.

“We are losing agricultural land,” he said.

“Millions of tonnes of quality agricultural soil is ending up in the river and in Lake Cootharaba.”

Mr Moran said there were a number of environmental benefits to the region to maintaining the soil.

“Tourism is a vital part of the Noosa shire, and the water quality in the Noosa River needs to be maintained,” he said.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien, who was the driving force behind the funding, said it was money well spent.

“No one knows sustainability better than our agricultural people and our tourism operators because their lives are dependent on sustainability,” he said.

“Every dollar we can give to help them do it better is a dollar well spent.”