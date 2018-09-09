Menu
Login
Dinner for a Farmer is happening at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar this Wednesday.
Dinner for a Farmer is happening at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar this Wednesday. Contributed
News

Farmers the focus of dinner

by Caitlin Zerafa
9th Sep 2018 6:56 AM

THIS coming Wednesday, Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar will hold a drought relief fundraiser dinner featuring food from some of the region's best chefs.

Matt Golinski and Thomas Corner's David Rayner will join Waterfront owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani for Dinner for a Farmer.

The evening will include a five course meal with matching wines and an auction with all proceeds going to Drought Angels.

Co-owner Kerri Ravezzani said it will be a great night where people can experience a range of local produce.

"It's going to be fun. It will be good to have a bit of variety from different chefs under on roof for one night only.

"I know Matt Golinski has a lot to do with Beef Week and the boys are all passionate to support local farms.”

Ms Ravezzani said the drought is having a knock-on effect to the hospitality industry.

"The drought is actually affecting everybody,” she said.

"We are noticing the price of meat is really increasing.”

A professional auctioneer will be there with accommodation, spa and restaurant vouchers all going under the hammer for a good cause.

"Local businesses have been really generous,” Ms Ravezzani said.

Tickets are $130 per person and dinner begins at 6.30pm on September 12.

Bookings are essential on 54744444.

dinner for a farmer drought angels drought relief matt golinski noosa waterfront
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Tjungurrayi to exhibit in our region

    Tjungurrayi to exhibit in our region

    News Indigenous artist to visit Noosa and showcase works

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    News So much to see and do at the Noosa Show

    Get involved in Dementia month

    Get involved in Dementia month

    News Advisory meeting open to public

    Wearing of art with real style

    Wearing of art with real style

    News Runaway Art graces Eumundi hotel

    Local Partners