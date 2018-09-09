Farmers the focus of dinner

Dinner for a Farmer is happening at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar this Wednesday.

Dinner for a Farmer is happening at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar this Wednesday. Contributed

THIS coming Wednesday, Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar will hold a drought relief fundraiser dinner featuring food from some of the region's best chefs.

Matt Golinski and Thomas Corner's David Rayner will join Waterfront owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani for Dinner for a Farmer.

The evening will include a five course meal with matching wines and an auction with all proceeds going to Drought Angels.

Co-owner Kerri Ravezzani said it will be a great night where people can experience a range of local produce.

"It's going to be fun. It will be good to have a bit of variety from different chefs under on roof for one night only.

"I know Matt Golinski has a lot to do with Beef Week and the boys are all passionate to support local farms.”

Ms Ravezzani said the drought is having a knock-on effect to the hospitality industry.

"The drought is actually affecting everybody,” she said.

"We are noticing the price of meat is really increasing.”

A professional auctioneer will be there with accommodation, spa and restaurant vouchers all going under the hammer for a good cause.

"Local businesses have been really generous,” Ms Ravezzani said.

Tickets are $130 per person and dinner begins at 6.30pm on September 12.

Bookings are essential on 54744444.