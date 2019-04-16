Farnham still has the goods

MUSIC LEGEND: John Farnham stole the show in Noosa for The Red Hot Summer Tour.

THE stage was set last Saturday for The Red Hot Summer Concert, and it did not disappoint.

Noosa District Sports Complex came alive as crowds sung along with an amazing line-up of Australian singers and bands including Taylor Sheridan as the opening act followed by Dragon, Thirsty Merc, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite and of course the legendary John Farnham.

A few showers in the evening didn't take away anyone's enjoyment and if anything, made the evening even more enjoyable as John sang Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head.

Lucky for Noosa, John was back to his very best after having to cancel a few shows earlier this year due to his health.

Photographer Michelle Cop was their soaking up the atmosphere.

"It was an amazing day and I don't think anyone was left disappointed,” Ms Cop said.

"Thanks to everyone involved in making The Red Hot Summer Concert in Noosa a day not to be forgotten.”