CUDDLY: holster shoes are hoping to raise money for wildlife impacted in the Australian bushfire crisis. Picture Chris Walker
Business

Fashion brand ‘steps’ in to help bushfire relief

15th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
IN RESPONSE to Australia’s bushfire crisis and the toll the natural diaster has taken on wildlife, Noosa-based shoe brand holster hoping to make a difference.

The global brand is taking a stand by donating 10 per cent of profits from their Love Animals Sale to help animals in need.

holster was founded in Noosa by Ben Nothling and Natalie Miller and is committed to inspiring others to shop vegan cruelty-free fashion.

“Already struggling from water and food shortages, the latest bushfires have devastated native habitats, challenging any hopes of remaining wildlife surviving the months ahead,” Ms Miller said.

“Australia’s native wildlife carers need us now. They need our support, love and donations to help replenish medical supplies for sick, injured and orphaned animals.”

SHOES: Noosa shoe brand holster founders Ben Nothling and Natalie Miller.
holster was founded in Noosa and is committed to inspiring others to shop vegan cruelty-free fashion.

PETA-approved and 100 per cent vegan-certified, holster has always focused on animals by using vegan manufacturing processes and natural materials in their footwear, such as cotton, jute and rubber, so it comes as no surprise that their current sale focuses on the plight of Australian wildlife and promoting sustainable moves toward climate change.

FIRE HELP: Noosa shoe brand holster are having a Love Animals Sale.
“If you were thinking of stocking up on ladies and kids shoes for the year ahead, now is the time. Australia’s fauna needs your help.”

Shop at holster boutique Noosa at 6/55 Gateway Drive until 4.30pm Friday, January 17 and 10 per cent of all profits go to WIRES - Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service.

