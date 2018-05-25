Cinzia Calarco working hard in her home studio to prepare for the upcoming fashion show on May 26 presented by Powerhouse

Cinzia Calarco working hard in her home studio to prepare for the upcoming fashion show on May 26 presented by Powerhouse Jess Bon

REHEARSALS are underway for what will be Noosa's most fabulous fashion event. Already, more than 20 actors, volunteers and organisers have gathered at Noosa Leisure Centre to start rehearsing for The Powerhouse Fashion Show, Fashion in the Piazza.

The annual event started two years ago as a fundraiser for the unique co-working space where parents can work in style with their little ones cared for in a crèche that right next door.

The space, and the fashion show, has since boomed with more and more community members supporting this innovative idea to get parents back into the workforce.

Powerhouse founder Aimee Sherriff said the Fashion Show had grown from a small-scale fundraiser in 2016 to what is expected to be the fashion event of the year in 2018.

"We've really taken this to the next level,” she said. "This year, we have handed creative control over to a fabulous, vivacious group of local Italian women who will showcase their culture through a unique stage show.

"Following the show, local designer Cinzia Calarco's latest collection will hit the runway giving guests an exclusive look at her designs.”

The event will be held on Saturday, May 26 at the new Pavilion development in Noosa Junction. Ms Sherriff said it was a great chance to local businesses to collaborate and deliver an event unlike any seen in the shire before.

"There will be great music, food supplied by businesses in the Pavilion, a shopping experience on the night thanks to the retailers within the Pavilion, as well as what is sure to be an amazing show from an impressive group of women,” she said.

"This is a chance to support local parents who are striving to grow their business as well as be a part of the community.”

As Noosa Junction's most stylish addition, the Pavilion was the perfect location to host the fabulous fashion event.

"The Pavilion was conceived as a sophisticated and chic destination for locals, biased to women, that could showcase in retail the considerable local talents and expertise of Noosa people, who create different, individual, differentiated, unique product, much as did Hastings St some 25 years ago,” Ms Sherriff said.

All funds raised on the night will go directly to the running costs of the Powerhouse, which Ms Sherriff tries to keep affordable for parents who are doing all they can to get back into the workforce.

Tickets are available now from $59 per person and can be purchased by searching Fashion in the Piazza at www.eventbrite.com.au.