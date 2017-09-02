Fashion show smashes fundraising target

Sunshine Butterflies was thrilled with the fashion show that raised more than $4000.

HALSE Lodge became a purple party house on Friday evening, hosting a lively fashion show to raise money for Sunshine Butterflies.

The Noosa Heads backpackers smashed its fundraising goal and presented the disability support group with a cheque on Tuesday morning.

"We thought we were going to raise $2500, but we actually managed to raise $4015,” Halse Lodge lessee Drew Pearson said.

"We were really happy with that.”

Mr Pearson said the hostel had never hosted a fundraiser fashion show before, but decided to approach Sunshine Butterflies with the idea.

"This is a Halse Lodge first for us,” Mr Pearson said.

"We really wanted to support the community and we know how much work Sunshine Butterflies do, so we wanted to help.”

Male and female models showcased Golden Breed, wYse, Voice Clothing and Nut Hutz brands as the Halse Lodge lounge room was transformed in to a red carpet catwalk.

Lucy Mills from Sunshine Butterflies said the evening was a hit with guests and organisers.

"The night was a great success,” Ms Mills said.

"The room was exploding with happiness as everyone came together to support Sunshine Butterflies, and our members loved getting up on the catwalk too.”

The Discovery Group, Noosa River and Canal Cruises and Adventure sports Kite Surf Australia all supported the event with a range of generous auction items to raise funds for the charity.

Halse Lodge general manager Jessica Scurrah said staff were pleased with the amount of money raised from the support of the community.

"We are so proud that, with the generosity of all that attended and donated to the Halse Lodge Fashion Parade, we managed to raise much needed funds for Sunshine Butterflies,” Ms Scurrah said.

"It's so important our community comes together to support this local charity and the amazing work they do.”

Sunshine Butterflies said it is getting closer to finalising its Our Backyard project in Cooroibah.

Our Backyard is a five-acre education and recreation facility for individuals living with disability and their families to access a variety of supports, assistance and information.

The money raised from the fashion show will go towards the construction of a new multi-purpose building at the charity's new location Our Backyard.