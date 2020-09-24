Fashionable trend saves designer Di thousands

Noosa interior designed Di Henshall is making sure her power bills do not damage her business viability.

High-profile interior designer Di Henshall knows how to make the most of an emerging trend as she slashes her quarterly power bill by 75 per cent.

Ms Henshall, who runs Di Henshall Interior Design and Resident Hero Custom Furniture and Kitchens by Resident Hero, sees her switch to solar as a means of “future-proofing” her business.

She said 130 solar panels she had were generating about 32KW of energy.

As an added bonus, they are also helping to insulate her building from hot weather.

“As the owner of a business and a manufacturer we owe it to our community, to our environment to be as protective of those as possible,” Ms Henshall said.

“I feel that even though in manufacturing we’re using a lot of machinery all day, every day, we’re not impacting on our environment as much as we can really.

“If you invest in solar you are future-proofing your business.”

Her quarterly power bill has been slashed from $4000 to between $770 and $1120, depending on the workload.

Having spent $26,363 to install, Ms Henshall said the solar unit paid for itself in less than two years and had reduced her greenhouse gas emissions by more than 38.5 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Her business is part of the Zero Emissions Noosa’s ambitious push for the shire to be carbon neutral by 2026.

The roof of Di Henshall's Noosa business is really paying off.

Zero Emissions Noosa president Vivien Griffin said business take up of solar in recent times had been outstanding.

“In two years it’s basically gone from 4.7 per cent to almost 19 per cent, so that’s an extraordinary achievement,” Ms Griffin said.

“It really shows the message about the benefits of solar is cutting through, it’s so much cheaper than it used to be and they are putting on larger systems.

“That still means we’ve got 80 per cent of our businesses to work through.”

Ms Griffin said her organisation was consulting with the State Government to adopt environmental upgrade agreements.

“That helps break through some of the barriers for business, there can be arrangements for no deposit, cash flow positive and a 20-year pay back,” she said.

She said in the decade to 2019 there had been a reduction of grid electricity consumption of 11 per cent.

“At the same time the population has grown 10 per cent so the average residential grid electricity consumption has seen a 23 per cent reduction,” she said.