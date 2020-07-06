Menu
GRAND OPENING: Preparations are underway to open new Tewantin shop, Scotty’s Pizza.
News

FAST FOOD: Business owner goes from Harleys to pizzas

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 12:31 PM
From Harley Davidsons to pizzas might seem like an unusual transition for some but for Scott Smith it is a piece of cake.

Mr Smith is excited to open his first pizza shop, called Scotty’s Pizzas, on St Andrews Drive, Tewantin, next month.

“We are looking forward to sharing our pizzas with the Tewantin community,” he said.

The pizza shop is a dream come true for the former Harley Davidson salesman.

Mr Smith’s father Max has been making pizzas for 30 years, opening three shops in that time.

He said he wanted to open his own pizza shop since he was a boy.

“My dad started his first shop 30 years ago, I remember working there when I was 13 in high school,” he said.

“I have always dreamt of having my own store.”

Mr Smith’s recipe for success was based on tradition.

“We make old school pizzas with old fashioned friendly service,” he said.

Many small businesses struggled as the world was faced with the global COVID-19 health crisis.

But Mr Smith’s dad acknowledged Noosa Council’s help with opening the new pizza shop.

“The Council have been fantastic during tough times,” he said.

