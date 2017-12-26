Fast growth has a price

RAPIDLY growing Cooroy and surrounding areas represent a quarter of Noosa shire's population and that growth is causing a range of problems for the area.

Rod Ritchie, president of Cooroy Area Residents Association (CARA) said traffic congestion, parking in Cooroy's CBD and loss of amenities were the biggest challenges facing the region, which now numbers more than 13,000, according to the 2016 Census.

"Cooroy is evolving rapidly, the town centre is changing its retail mix and there seems no limit to the places where you can sit with a cup of coffee,” Mr Ritchie said in his 2017 President's Report.

"But with change comes issues such as traffic congestion, parking problems and loss of amenity.

"Certainly, the traffic issues remain unsolved and peak-hour congestion is something residents have to contend with.”

In summing up the year for the group, Mr Ritchie said a big win for the region was the stopping of a proposed chicken broiler farm at Ridgewood.

"Last year, Noosa council defended the Cooroy Broiler Farm appeal in the Planning and Environment Court,” Mr Ritchie said.

"In April of this year, the applicant filed a notice to discontinue the appeal.”

Mr Ritchie said negotiations were still under way to have the Cooroy State Forest converted to national park, and was happy that, despite Cooroy's doubling of population, crime was still at the level of 15 years ago.

"According to [Cooroy Police] Sergeant Mal Scott, 70 per cent of local police work is attending domestic violence complaints,” he said.

Mr Ritchie said a proposed Aldi supermarket site on the eastern side of Cooroy was on hold following the sale of the Energex and bowls club properties "while the new owners, Heritage Motels Investments, decide what they will do with the sites”.

He also said Noosa council went against the advice of its planning staff and approved a service station at the Cooroy industrial area in Holts Road on the old upper mill site.