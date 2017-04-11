Faster internet is heading for a digital Noosa

UPGRADE: Workers install an NBN cabinet as part of the Noosa roll-out.

NOOSA is getting set for NBN roll-out mode as almost 3000 premises are ready for a faster broadband service and 32,000 are under construction.

To mark the impending connections, NBN is taking part in Noosa Council's Noosa Connects Digital Event on Wednesday, April 19, at The J from 5-7.30pm to provide information on services and broadband connectivity in a "relaxed networking environment”.

This free event is to benefit both residents and businesses in the region.

NBN senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay said fast broadband access will have a huge impact on Noosa.

"Residents and businesses are invited to attend these sessions to arm themselves with information and learn about how to maximise the opportunities presented by NBN,” she said.

"This is especially important as the NBN network will become critical for health, education, business development and the overall long-term sustainable growth of Noosa.”

It is planned to have the NBN to 2700 Black Mountain, Cooroy and Lake Macdonald premises by March next year, 1900 in Noosa Heads in June this year and a further 2600 by August, 3500 in Tewantin by June, 3900 in Sunshine to Castaways by June, 3800 in Noosaville by August and a further 3800 by September, 2300 in Doonan, Tinbeerwah and Verrierdale by September and 3710 in Cooroibah and Tewantin byOctober.

Government agencies representing programs directed at improving digital skills will also be attending, including Department of State Development, Advance Queensland, Small Business Digital Grants, National Innovation and Science Agenda.

Exhibitors will include Telstra, Dodo, TPG, Big Air, Optus, Talking Business and Our Community broadband.

The Noosa Council websites says the NBN Check Your Address facility can help establish when residents and businesses can expect construction to start in their areas.

"It can also determine which parts of Noosa Shire are already online,” MsLindsay said.

"NBN does not sell directly to the public. To move a service over to the NBN network, an individual will need to contact their preferred phone or internet provider and choose a new plan that suits their needs.”

The Learn About the NBN page on the NBN website will answer inquiries such as costs, what type of equipment is required and how long it takes to connect once the service is available. Visit www.nbnco.com.au.