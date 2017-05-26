Fatality Free Friday: Tragedy on our roads never forgotten

SEVEN lives have been taken on Noosa roads since January last year, and the impact that leaves behind on family, friends and emergency services is devastating.

These seven people were brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, parents, friends, loved ones - and never forgotten.

The most recent death was 19-year-old Ella Hendrie, who died on February 15 this year.

Ella had been playing table tennis with her grandmother and was on her way to work at Bunnings Noosa when her car and a truck collided in a horrific crash on Walter Hay Dr, Doonan.

Her vehicle was extensively damaged and she died at the scene.

At 10am on October 9 last year, Noosa dentist Andy Meek died after his motorbike crashed in the Mary Valley.

Dr Meek was an instructor at Noosa Combat Self Defence training school and was riding with his "best mate" and fellow Self Defence trainer Joe Dawe at the time of the incident.

A friend of Dr Meek said Mr Dawe was beside Dr Meek "until the very end".

Stephen Small was cycling on Eumundi-Noosa Rd when he was involved in a crash with a ute on March 14, 2016.

He left behind a partner and a young son.

The driver of the ute plead guilty in March this year to charges causing Mr Small's death.

Noosa stats

Number of lives taken since January 2016: seven

Females: three

Males: four

Number of deaths on a Friday: one

Most frequent day: Wednesday (two deaths)

Most dangerous road: Eumundi-Noosa Rd (two deaths)

Youngest age: 19

Oldest age: 65