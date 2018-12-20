Fate sealed for Noosa wildlife with plastic packaging

AT RISK: This baby bush stone curlew is one of the many animals coming into WILVOS care during this tough time of the year.

AT RISK: This baby bush stone curlew is one of the many animals coming into WILVOS care during this tough time of the year. Contributed

WILVOS would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and holiday season.

Our WILVOS 54416200 hotline will continue to operate 24 hours a day over this period. Thanks to the wonderful volunteers who man the hotline and thanks to the volunteers who rescue, rehabilitate and release our native animals 24 hours a day.

As we enjoy our time with family and friends, it is good to give a thought to our struggling wildlife who find this time of year a challenge. There are more cars on the road, more people are out fishing and more food waste and packaging emerges from every household.

A friend recently went down to the river near her place and could not believe the amount of discarded fishing line she picked up from separate spots in and out of the water. Bundled together, it was a huge amount from a small area. This was along with 15 fish hooks. Sadly, the fishing line finds itself entangled around wildlife and hooks are swallowed or become embedded in animals.

People need to take their rubbish home and cut up fishing line into small pieces, before putting in the rubbish. This will prevent it wrapping around bodies or tiny limbs as it proceeds down the garbage disposal route.

The packaging disposal issues are enormous. Veterinarians everywhere are finding an increase in animals affected by the sealing rings at the top of bottles. This invention has been a disaster for animals. Dolphins have been found starved to death because these plastic rings have encircled their rostrum (commonly known as their nose). Birds, turtles, even platypus, have ended up with the plastic rings encasing their necks or beaks.

This happens as they are fossicking around for their food - they don't choose to wear them as a decoration.

These plastic seal rings are on all size bottles from tiny to large in diameter, which means they affect an incredible number of wildlife species. Please always cut these in half before throwing into the garbage bin.

Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and safe Christmas and the very best 2019. Let's hope some of this rain gets out to our farmers.

Donna Brennan Wildlife Volunteers Assoc Inc

Phone: 54416200 www.wilvos.org.au