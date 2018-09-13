Menu
Login
Contributed: Win News
Contributed: Win News
News

Father and daughter seriously hurt in horrific crash

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Sep 2018 6:14 AM | Updated: 6:33 AM

A FATHER and daughter have suffered severe injuries in a serious car crash at Beerburrum overnight.

About 7pm emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle smash on Steve Irwin Way.

 

SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.
SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.

Reports suggest the car was stuck in a tree and both the teenager and her father had to be cut free by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

It's believed the father suffered a medical episode before the car crashed.

 

SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.
SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.

The girl was airlifted to the Lady Cilento hospital in Brisbane and the man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Related Items

beerburrum crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Getting co-creative

    Getting co-creative

    News Perfect creative workplace has landed in Noosa

    • 13th Sep 2018 7:48 AM
    RSL ready for fun night

    RSL ready for fun night

    News Bootscoot in for drought fundraiser

    New wheels please

    New wheels please

    News A helping hand for a happy teen

    Insane comedy at our arts theatre

    Insane comedy at our arts theatre

    News Catch Cosi at local theatre

    Local Partners