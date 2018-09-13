Father and daughter seriously hurt in horrific crash
A FATHER and daughter have suffered severe injuries in a serious car crash at Beerburrum overnight.
About 7pm emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle smash on Steve Irwin Way.
Reports suggest the car was stuck in a tree and both the teenager and her father had to be cut free by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.
It's believed the father suffered a medical episode before the car crashed.
The girl was airlifted to the Lady Cilento hospital in Brisbane and the man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.