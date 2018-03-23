Father, firefighter Troy faces brain tumour battle

"HE'S A beautiful person who tries to help everyone. To me, he's my hero.”

Meighan Hames said her brother Troy Harris was the first person to put his hand up to support others in times of need.

However, the rural firefighter, father and "everyone's mate” from Cootharaba never thought he'd be the one relying on others to help him through his battle with a brain tumour.

Mr Harris has had a brain tumour for a number of years, but was recently told it needed to be operated on soon or he would face blindness and other debilitating complications.

"I've known about the tumours since about 2010 or 2011,” Mr Harris said.

"I've been seeing a specialist and getting MRIs every six months.

"They've always said to me it was never growing.

"Recently the specialist just said 'it needs to come out' - all of a sudden it's growing, it's connected to my right hand side optical nerve.”

Originally Mr Harris was advised he'd need invasive surgery, requiring a part of his skull to be removed and his brain shifted to get to the tumour.

He said he wasn't too phased by the idea of that surgery - "fair enough, I've gotta get it done” - but he and his family decided to get a second opinion from world renowned surgeon, Charlie Teo, in Sydney.

"Doctor Charlie Teo (surgery) is just a three centimetre cut near your ear, and it's all key hole,” Mr Harris said.

"He doesn't remove any of your skull.

"Recovery-wise it's a lot quicker and a lot less implications.”

While it was a much more desirable surgery, it came with a price tag, costing Mr Harris anywhere between $87,000 and $100,000.

Mr Harris' cousin, Kayla Reece started a social media campaign to help the man who always put himself second.

In less than two weeks, the Troy Harris Appeal GoFundMe has raised more than $12,000.

"I don't know how to thank people,” Mr Harris said.

"It's very overwhelming. My wife and I are just blown away. I'm definitely feeling the love from people.

"I've never asked for help before. I feel a bit funny about it all.

"One of my best friends, we've known each other for 47 years, when the GoFundMe went up, he put $2000 in.

"But even people donating $5... It all adds up.

"It's just very overwhelming. I'm feeling very loved.”

To donate to the Troy Harris Appeal, visit www.gofundme.com/treatmentfortroy.

HOW TO HELP

Fundraising organiser Kayla Reece is taking donations to sell at a 'monster garage sale' fundraiser at the Cooroy CWA Hall on April 28.

You can get in touch and follow Mr Harris' journey by finding 'The Troy Harris Appeal' on Facebook and Instagram.