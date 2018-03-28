Menu
Father, grandfather of boy shot in face in court

by Chris Clarke

THE father and grandfather of a little boy accidentally shot in the face near Warwick have appeared in court.

But the matter was quickly stood down for an hour when a friend of the family tried to tell the magistrate he was lawyer, despite having no creditials.

Cameron Calvisi, 5, was accidentally shot by his older cousin on a property at Cottonvale, near Stanthorpe, on January 5.

Cameron's father Roberto Gabriel Calvisi, 29, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cameron's 63-year-old grandfather Antonio Giovanni Calvisi is charged with one count of failing to secure a weapon.

The pair appeared in the Warwick Magistrates Court accompanied by family friend Ian McLeod.

Mr McLeod told Magistrate Bevan Manthey that he had "power of attorney" for the Calvisi family.

But Mr Manthey said he had told Mr McLeod before that he needed the court's permission to act as a lawyer for someone.

"Remove yourself from the bar table please," Mr Manthey said.

"(The Calvisis) need to see the duty lawyer."

Their case will be heard again after 10am. The Calvisis have previously stated they would contest the charges.

