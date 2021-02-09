Father of six allegedly caught raping his own daughter

A CQ father of six has been charged with raping and molesting his own daughter.

A Central Queensland father of six has been charged with raping and molesting his own daughter after the teen's mother allegedly caught him in the act.

Police allege the offending occurred during five different time frames over two years, as detailed in both the Mackay and Rockhampton districts.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the miner was charged with three counts of rape, 11 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, attempted rape and breaching a domestic violence order between February 2019 and February this year.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested over the weekend in a small town west of Mackay after it was alleged the girl's mother observed the offending.

The court heard the man then allegedly lashed out violently.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer rejected a bail bid stating the charges were serious and, especially in respect to the most recent charges, there appeared to be a strong case.

It is alleged the offending began in 2019 in the Rockhampton district where the man is charged with committing five counts of indecent treatment as a lineal descendant between February and July that year.

Police allege the next series of charges were committed between March and December last year in the Mackay district.

He is accused of two counts of rape and five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 as a lineal descendant.

The man, aged in his 40s, is also facing one count each of rape, attempted rape and indecent treatment as a lineal descendant from alleged offending on the weekend.

The court heard he was in a show cause situation because the charges were punishable by at least seven years jail and they were deemed domestic violence offences.

The girl is in her mid teens.

As the application was made, the man appeared from a room in the Mackay watch-house via videolink. He sat silently with his arms folded.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client was a father of six who worked full-time and had accommodation away from the teen's address.

"My client instructs that he would have no contact," Mr Yarrow said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said the allegations against the man were "very serious".

"And indeed the latest ones the allegations are very strong," Mr Dwyer said.

"The allegations are that you were caught in the act.

"It has been going over some considerable time, a number of years.

"And indeed your (alleged) reaction when you were caught to resort to violence is of concern."

Mr Dwyer said the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and rejected bail.

A brief of evidence has been ordered by April and the case will be mentioned again in May.

