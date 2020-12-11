Father-of-two dies in freak accident at wood chip factory

A young father-of-two who died in a freak accident at a NSW wood chipping factory has been remembered as a “devoted father and loving partner.”

A young father-of-two tragically killed in a freak accident at a NSW wood chipping factory has been remembered as a "devoted father and loving partner."

Tyler Nield, 28, was killed in an horrific accident involving machinery at the Oreco Group wood chipping facility in Howlong near the NSW-Victoria border on Tuesday.

Paramedics were rushed to the scene about 12.10pm with reports a man had been injured in a "workplace incident." Upon arrival, the man was declared deceased.

28-year-old Snake Valley man Tyler Nield was killed in a tragic accident in Howlong, NSW. Photo: Facebook

The NSW workplace safety watchdog, SafeWork NSW, is now trying to piece together how the tragic accident occurred.

A GoFundMe page has been established by a family friend on behalf of Mr Nield's partner, Annie Branch, to relieve some of the "financial stress". The pair had purchased their first home together just two years ago.

Mr Nield, from Snake Valley in Victoria, was remembered as an "outgoing, friendly bloke who worked hard to provide for Annie and their two beautiful boys.

"He was a devoted father and loving partner," the page says.

The page has been flooded with tributes for Mr Nield, with more than $11,500 already raised for the young family.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

