Father returns to face justice years after ‘dangerous’ crime

FOUR years after leading police on an "extremely dangerous" chase through Grafton streets and fleeing the state, a man has handed ­himself in to face the ­consequences.

Cain Daniel Freeburn was sentenced in Grafton Local Court yesterday to a 12-month prison sentence, to be served in the community, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2016.

He was found guilty in his absence of police pursuit and driving while disqualified.

According to police facts tendered to the court, on the evening of May 15, 2016, police passed Freeburn driving his pregnant partner "to get a feed".

When he turned his head to conceal his face they attempted to pull him over, but Freeburn took off and sped along King St.

Going at least 85km/h in the 50km/h zone, he led police through several intersections and roundabouts without giving way.

The chase ended at Richards Close, where Freeburn and his partner ran from the car to his mother's Hoof St home.

He was apprehended there.

Freeburn's solicitor, Michael Lantis, submitted to the court that his client had moved to Queensland, secured full-time employment and, in the final step to turning his life around, had returned to NSW to face the consequences of his actions.

"He wants to be a good dad and he knows his kids need him around for that to occur," Mr Lantis said.

He said Freeburn had not committed any more offences and had tackled his substance- abuse problems of his own ­volition.

A professional football player who had been contracted as a 15-year-old, Freeburn had begun coaching junior teams, the court was told.

"He wants to make a positive change for the next generation," Mr Lantis said.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said Freeburn had a "history of similar convictions" and been disqualified from driving until 2022 at the time of the offence.

Freeburn was sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order and 80 hours of community service. His licence was disqualified for two years