Father too drunk to remember masturbating blunder

Leighton James Sherwood (in maroon shirt) leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court flanked by lawyer Rowena Ferrall on Wednesday after being sentenced for masturbating outside a stranger’s window. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A Coast father of three "mortified" by his actions says he has no memory of masturbating outside a stranger's window.

Leighton James Sherwood pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of an indecent act to insult or offend and trespassing after an incident in Dicky Beach on August 21.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford said police were called to a home after receiving reports of a man masturbating at a woman's window.

"The victim observed a male person standing at the window masturbating," he said.

"The victim started to record the male on her phone … he attempted to cover his face cause he was aware the victim was recording his actions."

Sergeant Lydford said Sherwood would have had to walk through a common thoroughfare before proceeding to the window.

After viewing the footage police found Sherwood 400m away from the woman's home.

The court heard he was intoxicated and told police he had been to the Caloundra RSL and the Dicky Beach Surf Club.

Sherwood's solicitor Rowena Ferrall said the Currimundi resident had no recollection of the incident and was "mortified" when he watched the footage.

"My client had been drinking he was far more intoxicated then he thought he was and had drunk far more than he should have, this is why he hasn't got any memory of it," she said.The court heard Sherwood had made plans to go to another woman's home who lived down the street from the victim.

"The only reasoning my client can provide is that he thought this was at his companion's house and not at an unknown ladies house," she said.

She said it was strange to hear the victim encouraging her client on the video.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said masturbating in Dicky Beach was not tolerated.

He fined Sherwood $800.

A conviction was recorded.