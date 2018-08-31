Father's Day fun at the Plant Fair

WHO would have thought there would be personality chooks and bathing beauties at Sunday's Fathers Day Plant Fair?

Aside from a huge range of plants and related items to buy for Fathers Day, creative ceramicist and potter Wendy Britton will put a witty quirky twist to many of her feathered and human clay 'friends'.

Wendy's pottered creations adorn many a patio, garden and swimming pool landscaping.

Wendy Britton with Costa Georgiadis

And if it is larger statement pieces for your landscape you are seeking, Natalia and Duncan Broadhead from Broadcroft Designs will be bringing along some of their fabulous metalwork creations.

To maximise quality and minimise impact, they make everything themselves using Australian made materials and local suppliers.

Broadcroft Design work

And for something very special to view, Shane Christensen, a skilled wood carver who creates using fallen trees, stumps and old fence posts, will create a habitat for native bees from a previously felled tree in the gardens.

And don't forget the dinosaur patch for the kids.

Charlotte and Markus Walker playing at the dinosaur area of the Botanic Gardens

This year's Plant Fair also has a great line-up of speakers to inform and take your questions this Sunday.

Whether you want to improve pollination in your garden or learn which plants should be planted with which or find out how easy it is to be self-sustainable, the garden experts are there to help you.

Adam Woodhams will explore the topic of our lost sustainability and how simple and painless it can be to become sustainable.

Who doesn't want to be independent and self-reliant?

Adam was Garden Lifestyle TV presenter on The Garden Gurus, deputy gardening editor with Australian Better Homes & Gardens magazine and often worked on location with the TV show of the same name.

Cath Manuel, a horticultural consultant specializing in therapeutic and kitchen gardens and founder of Soil to Supper will be there to advise on growing companion plants.

And a panel moderated by Paul Plant, NoosaFM gardening presenter will discuss how to improve pollination in your garden.

The panel features bee keeper Glenbo Craig, micro bat expert John Parsons and Noosa Landcare's Phil Moran.

Landcare plants will also be on sale also at the fair, clearly labelled with bird and bee attracting advice.

Noosa Orchid & Foliage Society's David Hunter will also dispel the myth that orchids are hard to grow.

The fair opens Sunday at 9am, with free entry. All net proceeds go to supporting the Noosa Botanic Gardens.

Mayor Tony Wellington will officially open the fair at 9.45am.

Food and drinks available.