Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The faces of Queensland's shocking road toll
News

Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

Michael Nolan
23rd Nov 2020 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are looking at fatigue as the possible cause of a single-vehicle crash that put two adults, a teen and a girl in hospital.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh said the initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of their vehicle, veered off the Leichhardt Highway about 2am, before over correcting and flipping their car.

"We're looking at fatigue, but there could be a number of causes," he said.

A girl in her early teens suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries, while a young girl also sustained serious injuries.

A woman, aged in her 30s, sustained serious shoulder, chest and leg injuries.

A fourth person had minor injuries.

Paramedics transported all four to the Goondiwindi Hospital where they were transferred to rescue choppers.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the teen and the girl went to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The police investigation continues.

 

Originally published as Fatigue possible cause of crash that put teen, child in hospital

crash leichhardt highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        Premium Content Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        News Drug charges, weapons possessions and traffic infringement notices were issued after the first night of Noosa Schoolies, where a “crazy” crowd partied on Main Beach.

        Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Premium Content Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Opinion Infrastructure needed as Sunshine, Gold Coasts reach economic crossroads

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Premium Content Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Council News Noosa Council meets behind closed doors to discuss rebuild