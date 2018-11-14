Menu
Login
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St.
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St. Alistair Brightman
News

Faulty machinery blamed for fire in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 6:18 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property on Wentworth St about 11pm last night after a blower machine caught fire.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a person was on scene when the machinery caught fire and managed to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters attended the property as a precaution and investigated the shed where the fire started.

The spokesman said faulty blower assembly was confirmed as the cause of the fire.

No property was damaged in the fire and no one sustained any injuries.

Firefighters left the scene about midnight.

faulty machinery assembly fire machinery fire queensland fire and emergency services
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    The truth behind Noosa's roundabouts

    The truth behind Noosa's roundabouts

    News The idea for Noosa's bizarre and effective road network came from a visionary councillor and his wife

    • 14th Nov 2018 8:25 AM
    Abuse, threats not taken: council can fine you

    Abuse, threats not taken: council can fine you

    News Threats against council parking officers will not be tolerated

    Noosa hill climb fans treated to dry track, sun

    Noosa hill climb fans treated to dry track, sun

    News A great weekend at the track for 2018 Summer Hill Climb

    Cashing in recieves good response

    Cashing in recieves good response

    News Locals are cashing in on their containers

    Local Partners