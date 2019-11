EXHIBITION: Local artist Gay Scholes doing last minute preparation for her first solo exhibition to launch in Pomona.

EXHIBITION: Local artist Gay Scholes doing last minute preparation for her first solo exhibition to launch in Pomona.

LOCAL artist Gay Scholes will hold her first solo exhibition this November in Pomona.

My Favourite Things will be opened on November 16 at 11am at Pomona’s Railway Station Gallery by Federal MP Llew O’Brien.

“I have been painting in watercolour and sharing my skills with friends for about five years now, but this will be my first solo exhibition,” Ms Scholes said.

The exhibition will run for a month in the Carriage Room.