Favourites back on Grind menu

THREE crowd favourites are back on the menu at Noosaville's popular Grind Cafe as part of their new autumn menu.

Lovers of waffles get excited because back by popular demand is the sweet favourite topped with strawberries, banana, maple syrup and vanilla ice cream.

Also making a reappearance is the healthy breakfast (pictured) which includes New Zealand Ora smoked salmon, avocado, poached eggs, tomato salsa and olive oil served on toasted rye. A gluten-free option is available.

And if you are dining for lunch, their signature chicken salad with glazed pears, bacon crumbs, mint, goats cheese, candied walnuts, snow pea tendrils and balsamic glazed fig is a winner.

Grind Cafe owner Carlos Vanselow said that with spring and summer behind us the new menu will focus on popular favourites and seasonal produce.

"These dishes used to be on our menu and were so popular they are now back,” he said.

Grind, on Gympie Tce, pride themselves for offering fresh, flavoursome dishes and quality coffee. The cafe is open daily from 6am for coffee with food served from 6.30am-2.30pm.