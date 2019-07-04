Menu
Login
Facebook has been hit.
Facebook has been hit.
News

FB, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by outage

by Jamie Harris
4th Jul 2019 5:26 AM

Users across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have reported issues with parts of the social media giant's suite of apps.

Many took to rival platform Twitter to highlight the problem, which seems to be preventing images and videos from loading properly.

Facebook said it was working to resolve the error as the hashtag instagramdown began to climb up the trending list on Twitter.

On WhatsApp, some users noticed image and video files were not able to send, while others on Instagram claimed they could not see images on their feed.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble uploading images, videos and other files on our apps," a spokeswoman for Facebook said.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Facebook has more than 2.3 billion monthly active users and Instagram has one billion.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks facebook instagram whatsapp

Top Stories

    Kerbside clean-up starts soon

    Kerbside clean-up starts soon

    News This year's kerbside clean-up starts July 15

    All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

    All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

    News Meet the Fleet on Friday morning at historic Gympie Station

    Celebrate culture at hinterland art centre

    Celebrate culture at hinterland art centre

    News Take the kids along to this cultural afternoon

    Community remembers loyal, generous local legend

    Community remembers loyal, generous local legend

    News Tribute for a much-loved Noosa man with community at heart