Fearing killer dogs in Noosa hinterland rural paradise

SHOCKING: Faith the family pet sheep was killed by a dog attack at Ridgewood in September.

RIDGEWOOD is an once again being targeted for feral animal controls after ongoing community reports of aggressive dog behaviour in recent weeks.

Noosa Council has notified residents in the area of planned 1080 baiting to control this feral threat starting from May 7 and running until May 21 with warning signs to be erected in the area of the controls.

This comes after the council last month euthanised two domestic dogs - one that resembled a dingo and the other a wolf - in the wake of ongoing Ridgewood complaints of aggressive and threatening behaviour.

Residents told media they had stopped walking their dogs on Donnellys Rd after being stalked and charged at by the dogs.

On May 4, resident Lizzi Pearson wrote on the Carter's Ridge and Ridgewood Community Facebook page: "Ok so it's 3.15am, second night in a row we've been woken at this time since last weekend”.

"We can hear the feral dogs/dingo's howling again up the hill somewhere near the old quarry in Tuchekoi.

"They have been a lot closer to us last week. So close in fact we were up ready to protect our goats.

"Last week they were so close to us my partner was up with his rifle loaded at 2am. They have different times lately ranging from 10pm to 3am howling for an hour or so.

"Our kelpies are inside our bedroom in their beds with us growling again.”

Ally O'Connor said the dogs were as far as Moy Pocket Rd through to Skyring Ck Rd Belli Park.

"Heard there is a dingo den somewhere on Moy Pocket Rd,” she said.

Another resident Lisa Sinclair said these wild dogs "usually do a loop and return every 4-6 weeks”.

On September 25 last year, Ker LW posted a deadly dog encounter:

"Dog attack on Happy Jack Creek Rd Ridgewood about 4.30am this morning. Unsure if it was a wild dog or local dog. Our pet sheep Faith had to be euthanised at Cooroora Vet as she had lost too much blood. Please make sure your dogs are locked up at night.”

As for the domestic dog menace, council local laws manager Phil Amson said officers located the animals and their owner on a nearby property.

"In the interests of public safety, the dogs were seized and later signed over to council by the owner.”

Mr Amson said the dogs failed a behavioural assessment and were considered unlikely to be re-homed.

"Our first priority is public safety and council has a range of enforcement options under current legislation,” he said.