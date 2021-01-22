Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
News

Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 8:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

missing child patrick hartley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Crazy busy’: Hard times over for Coast brothel

        Premium Content ‘Crazy busy’: Hard times over for Coast brothel

        Business Young men cashed up on JobKeeper payments kept business flowing according to workers at a Sunshine Coast brothel that suffered through the peak of the pandemic.

        Inspirational rapper needs help to keep rolling

        Premium Content Inspirational rapper needs help to keep rolling

        News Young rapper with a disability asking the public to lend a hand

        Lightning star shoots for Diamonds start

        Premium Content Lightning star shoots for Diamonds start

        Netball The Sunshine Coast Lightning’s Cara Koenen is chasing her first start in the green...

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site