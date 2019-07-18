Menu
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Top Stories

    Cultural festival set to come alive in Noosa this week

    Cultural festival set to come alive in Noosa this week

    News Noosa alive! is back for 2019 with a 10 days of world-class performances to take to the stage

    Spouse slams Noosa Council online over 'scare campaign'

    Spouse slams Noosa Council online over 'scare campaign'

    News Ingrid Jackson's husband has publicly bagged Noosa Council

    Insurance hike forces tattooist to shut up shop

    Insurance hike forces tattooist to shut up shop

    News Talented tattoo artist with a big heart forced to close his doors

    UPDATE: Eumundi Kenilworth Rd reopens

    UPDATE: Eumundi Kenilworth Rd reopens

    News Eumundi Kenilworth Rd is reopen after a body was found this morning