Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three police in isolation after they confronted a man who it is believed should have been at home in quarantine due to the risk he may have COVID-19.
Three police in isolation after they confronted a man who it is believed should have been at home in quarantine due to the risk he may have COVID-19.
Crime

Fears for officers after coronavirus-risk arrest

by Thomas Chamberlin
4th Apr 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE police officers have gone into self-isolation after they came into contact with a man at a train station who they believe should have been home-isolating after crossing the Queensland border.

Officers confronted the man at Mason St, Dinmore, in relation to a possible trespass offence on Friday morning.

The Courier-Mail was told the man was tasered, however police did not confirm if he was when asked.

"On arrival police observed a man who fled through a car park but was located and arrested a short time later," a police spokesman said.

"It will be alleged the man had a small quantity of methylamphetamine. The man was transported to the Ipswich Hospital as a precaution."

It's unclear if the man will be fined or if he had any symptoms of coronavirus.

"Three officers are currently in isolation awaiting test results," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing in relation to the self-isolation matters as it is believed the man recently returned from NSW."

Police said a 21-year-old River Heads man has been charged with possession of dangerous drug, unlawfully on premises (trespassing) and obstruct police.

He was served a notice to appear at the Ipswich magistrates Court on July 7.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Fears for officers after coronavirus-risk arrest

coronavirus crime editors picks health police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easter Bunny keeping one hop ahead of coronavirus

        premium_icon Easter Bunny keeping one hop ahead of coronavirus

        News Q & A with the Easter Bunny reveals he’s ready to deliver the goods for all the kiddies out there.

        Warning to abide by beach rules after national park closures

        premium_icon Warning to abide by beach rules after national park closures

        News ‘I ask everyone to work to make sure these are not closed down due to the behaviour...

        Man seriously injured in rural truck crash

        premium_icon Man seriously injured in rural truck crash

        News Reported medical incident causes driver to crash truck into tree

        NEW DETAILS: Sunshine Coast coronavirus cases surpass 80

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: Sunshine Coast coronavirus cases surpass 80

        Health Coast’s confirmed coronavirus tally has surpassed 80