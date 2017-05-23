Fears he's Lucky last koala in Peregian Beach

UNLUCKY: Lucky by name but eventually not by nature - or our impact on the environment.

TRAGICALLY it may be a case of not so lucky last, as we mourn the death of possibly Peregian Beach's last koala.

Lucky, a "sleepy eyed” 10-year-old male, that residents have kept a watch on since 2009, has been euthanised by Australia Zoo after being caught and hospitalised last Sunday.

And Lyn Bollen, one of those original Lucky spotters, fears the recent lack of distinctive male koala calls could be the final silence for Peregian's koalas.

A Tecoma Close resident, whose street backs onto the bush, called Australia Zoo fearing that Lucky was looking worse for wear and she was right. Lyn said Lucky showed signs of serious conditions including chlamydia cystitis, koala retrovirus and a lymphoma "so he just didn't make it the poor guy”.

The Australia Zoo vet told Lyn that a Peregian Springs koala was brought in for treatment and has been released, giving her some hope.

"It's possible there are more koalas out to the west, but Peregian Beach proper, Lucky may very well be the last one. You never want to say it is, because you never know when another may pop up. I really admire all the work that's happening (to save local koalas), but it just got to a stage at Peregian where we had more koala signs on the roadways than we actually have koalas.”

Lucky was first followed as a sub adult and became well known.

"He'd stay for four or five days in one place at a time. I understand over the last few months he was literally staying at Tecoma Cl very regularly,” she said.

"We were quite aware that he was probably on limited time.”

She said the local dilemma had been, should Lucky have been left in the wild to suffer or "do you take him out of pain?”.

"I think we were all hopeful when he'd first been taken in that he wouldn't be euthanised, but unfortunately there was too much there.”