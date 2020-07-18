Fears NSW too ‘complacent’ as Sydney cluster grows

NSW is at a "crucial point" in its fight against COVID-19 outbreaks, with concerns complacency could see community transmission continue to grow.

The state recorded 15 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night - five linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwest Sydney - and five with no source yet identified.

Four were returned travellers while one was linked to a cluster at the Thai rock restaurant at Wetherill Park.

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty said the Crossroads Hotel cluster was now 45.

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty. Picture: Gaye Gerard

"We are at a crucial point in the fight against COVID," he said. "It remains a very active number of cases in NSW and Victoria.

"The concern is recently is that we have become complacent. We think it's OK to gather around, come close together, but it's not, we're still at risk."

Since 8pm on Friday, an additional case had been detected, linked to the Planet Fitness gym at Casula.

Dr McAnulty warned with the virus being so active, anyone anywhere in NSW should not hesitate to get tested if they have symptoms.

Motorists queue to get COVID-19 tested at a pop-up clinic at Casula’s Crossroads Hotel. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

LONG QUEUES AT CASULA COVID CLINIC

Fears of southwest Sydney's growing virus cluster saw people queue from 6am today to be tested at Casula's COVID-19 pop-up clinic.

By lunchtime, more than 200 vehicles were queued on Campbelltown Rd and past a nearby Bunnings, among them Joshua Mohammad, 19.

"We don't have any symptoms," he said. "But we decided we're just going to be as safe as possible and get everyone tested because you never know.

"I think it's the right thing for everyone to do, we don't want to end up like Melbourne."

The Crossroads Hotel COVID-19 testing location on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

BATEMAN'S BAY BISTRO WARNING

NSW Health today issued new advice in relation to two infected peole who visited Soldier's Club bistro in Bateman's Bay on July 13 from 7pm-9.30pm, and Albion Park McDonald's on July 15.

Anyone who attended the bistro at that times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days, seek testing and remain at home even if they test negative.

People who attended the Albion Park McDonald's on July 15 from 2pm-2.30pm should watch for symptoms, and get tested and isolate if any appear.





VICTORIA RECORDS TWO NEW DEATHS

Two more Victorians have died and 217 new coronavirus cases were recorded overnight as the state continues to battle a second wave of infections.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said a woman and man in their 80s had passed away, taking the state's total death toll to 34.

It follows Friday's record-breaking 428 cases - Victoria's highest single-day total to date.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced two more deaths in Victoria overnight.

PARLIAMENT DELAYED OVER VIRUS CONCERNS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken the extraordinary step to cancel the next two sitting weeks of parliament due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Federal parliament was scheduled to start on August 4 in Canberra following the winter recess.

In a statement, Mr Morrison said he had received advice from the acting Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, that there would be a "significant risk" to politicians, staff and the wider Canberra community if parliament went ahead.

"He advises that, despite proposed mitigation measures, the risks posed by a parliamentary sitting are significantly higher and unlikely to be resolved in the next month."

Mr Morrison said the Government could not ignore the risk to parliamentarians, their staff, the staff within the parliament, and the broader community of the ACT that holding a parliamentary sitting would create.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken the extraordinary step to cancel the next two sitting weeks of parliament. Picture: Adam Taylor

Mr Morrison said parliament could not go ahead without MPs from Victoria as parliament requires "representatives from all members of our federation".

He consulted Labor Leader Anthony Albanese before announcing the decision.

Parliament is now expected to meet on August 24.

ADVICE FOR THAI ROCK, IKEA PATRONS

A new case linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster was identified in a staff member at the Ikea distribution centre in Marsden Park last night.

The staff member had no customer contact, and worked on July 6, 7 and 8.

Urgent advice was also issued to people who visited the Thai Rock restaurant in Sydney's West to self-isolate for 14 days after a third infected person was linked to the venue.

The advice is for people who attended restaurant at Stockland Mall, Wetherill Park, on July 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14.

They must immediately seek testing and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of symptoms or if their test is negative.

Shoppers at Stockland Wetherill Park Shopping Centre where at least five people with coronavirus have reported spending time at the mall while infectious.

NSW RESTRICTIONS TIGHTEN

The NSW Government announced tougher restrictions in licensed premises, weddings and funerals from next week to reduce the risk of uncontrollable breakouts.

From 12:01am Friday, 24 July 2020 the following rules will be in force in pubs, restaurants, bars cafes and clubs. This includes:

- limiting group bookings to a maximum of 10 people

- mandatory COVID-Safe plans and registration as a COVID-Safe business

- a digital record must be created within 24 hours.

- Weddings, corporate events limited to 150 people subject to the four sq m rule.

- Funerals and places of worship limited to 100 people subject to the four sq m rule

