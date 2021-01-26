Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fears several dead in horror crash

by Elise Williams
26th Jan 2021 6:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A number of people are feared dead following a serious crash involving at least three cars and multiple pedestrians on Brisbane's bayside.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills after 5pm today.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook
Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

There are reports of multiple serious injuries and some fatalities, and that a vehicle involved may have been stolen.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Fears several dead in horror bayside crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        Premium Content Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        News Sunshine Coast marine rescue group volunteers say they face an uncertain future as they await the results of a government review into independent organisations.

        Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

        Premium Content Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

        Lifestyle Fishing expert Scott Hillier says some great mud crabs have been caught in Coast...

        Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

        Premium Content Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

        Crime Police officers will be out in force this Australia Day to prevent a repeat of last...

        Cassidy ready to electrify the Lightning

        Premium Content Cassidy ready to electrify the Lightning

        Netball Midcourter Mahalia Cassidy has started pre-season training with the Sunshine Coast...