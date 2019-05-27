Feast of music kicks off

FREE EVENT: One-man musical band Niq Reefman will play at the next Sound Feast at The J Noosa.

SHINE your dancing shoes because Sound Feast is on again.

The J Noosa's free monthly musical event is a family-friendly evening celebrating everything music.

This Friday's event will host a huge line-up, including UK power trio Z Star Trinity returning to The J's stage.

Z Star Trinity features British-Trinidadian artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Zee Gachette.

Gachette's reputation as a live performer spans the globe, with performances on international stages to audiences of up to 250,000 including Bestival, Glastonbury, Womad and Showtime London Olympics.

Cigany Weaver will make an appearance as they continue to make their stamp on Australia's vibrant live music scene and cement their place as a must-see band.

Formed out of a love for the legendary partnership of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grapelli, Cigany Weaver is one of Australia's most exciting gypsy-jazz ensembles.

Karl S. Williams will weave beautiful ballads, stomping delta hollers, soulful rhythm and knee-slapping blues.

Growing up in a nowhere rural river town gave him a certain affinity for the blues and the hard-life music of the American South.

From a little town north of Sydney, fusion gypsy Niq Reefman is drawing attention across the globe.

Fans describe him as "Tim Minchin flying a trumpet through a thunderstorm” and a "one-man musical”.

His name translates to "victory for the people”.

Sound Feast is an all ages event and everyone is welcome. Hot food, full bar and seating will be available.

The night will begin at 6pm, no bookings required.

Details

When: Friday, May 31, 6pm.

Where: The J Noosa.