Feast of sound — and magic

SOUND Feast is a regular Friday night live entertainment event on at The J Theatre at Noosa Junction and it’s free for the whole community. There are four or five acts during the night — soloists, touring bands and local bands. Event co-ordinator and MC, Jay Bishoff brings together a great line-up of entertainment and hosts the evening in his unique, friendly and welcoming way.

There is tiered seating, bean couches, a dance floor, full bar, snacks and hot food available.

The line-up for Friday, October 25 includes The Fergies, The Rumbrellas, VanderAa and Sean Tretheway — The Noosa Magician.

Sean Trethaway opens the evening at 6pm with his amazing magic tricks that will be fun for the whole family.

If you think there’s nothing fresh and new out there when it comes to musical families, it’s clearly because you haven’t seen and heard The Fergies. Since forming in late 2007 the award-winning band has experienced a steady rise in momentum, playing for hundreds of thousands of people at some outstanding Aussie events.

The Rumbrellas are an explosion of funk, soul, reggae and hip hop, based on the Sunshine Coast, featuring members of past Australian music festival favourites: ‘The Toothfaeries’, ‘Jambezi’, ‘Houseprouds’ and ‘The Barleyshakes’.

Australian brothers, VanderAa are producers, multi-instrumentalists, live performers and environmentalists who translate organic sounds of drums, djembe, beatboxing, didgeridoo, guitar, and vocals enhanced by technology that create compositions transcending realms of indie roots, neo soul and world music.

This is a great, free night out for the Noosa community.

What: Sound Feast Free Live Entertainment

When: Friday 25 October 25 from 6pm

Where: The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction

Free Event

www.thej.com.au