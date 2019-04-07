Feast on vibe at festival village

FOODIE FEAST: There is plenty on offer at this year's Festival Village.

FOODIE FEAST: There is plenty on offer at this year's Festival Village. John McCutcheon

A FOODIE feast awaits you at this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival Village.

If you want to be inspired by some of Australia's best chefs and see them in action, the Festival Village is the place to be.

You can see some of the industry's big names on the main stage with cooking demonstrations included in the ticket price for Saturday and Sunday.

The main stage will feature cooking demonstrations from 10.30am through to 3pm featuring everyone's favourite Matts - Matt Moran, Matt Sinclair, Matt Golinksi and MasterChef's Matt Preston.

Other favourite names include Noosa's own Peter Kurvita cooking up a storm with Evan Hayter, Alessandro Pavoni cooking with Giovanni Pilu, Alastair McLeod and other crowd favourites Paul Carmichael and dessert queens Kirsten Tibballs and Anna Polyviou.

What you need to know about the Festival Village

The Festival Village will open May 18-19 from 10am-8pm. Book now and save or pay $41 at the gate.

Entry includes: Noosa Food & Wine Festival stemless poly-carb wine glass, complimentary glass of Dal Zotto Prosecco, live cooking demonstrations access to the Chef's Skills Table, access to Taste of Noosa restaurants, entry to the Providore on Hastings Pavilion, entry to the Craft Beer & Cider Corner, live music from 3pm and more.

Book now at http://www.noosafoodandwine.com.au