Brisbane based band Fat Picnic.
News

Feast your ears on family-fun night out

20th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

SOUND Feast is happening again this Friday, January 24 from 6pm at The J Noosa.

The event is a fantastic opportunity for the Noosa community to come together and enjoy free, top-quality live entertainment.

This month’s line-up includes Noosa’s own amazing magician Sean Tretheway.

Sean has been entertaining audiences with his special sleight of hand for 30 years. He puts on an amazing show the whole family will love.

Brisbane-based band Fat Picnic, who recently performed at Woodford Folk Festival, are returning to the Coast with their soul-ska explosion that preaches punchy horn lines and banging reggae beats. Fat Picnic’s music ranges across dub, funk, soul and ska.

David Flower (playing guitar, harmonica and ukulele) has teamed with Caroline Trengove (violin, flute and clarinet) to play as Tango Rose, a compelling and fiery duo playing a combination of funk, swing, boogie blues with vocal harmonies.

A fourth act is yet to be announced.

The friendly crew at The J have everything covered for a fun night out. There will be hot food for sale and a full bar available. All ages are welcome. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone is welcome!

free entertainment school holidays noosa sound feast the j noosa whats on noosa
Noosa News

