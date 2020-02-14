Feast your ears on local music sounds

SOUND FEAST: Musician Alisha Todd sings the songs of a curious traveller, bringing focus to the beauty of humans and nature alike. Photo: Attila Csaszar

SOUND FEAST: Musician Alisha Todd sings the songs of a curious traveller, bringing focus to the beauty of humans and nature alike. Photo: Attila Csaszar

THE popular Sound Feast is back again next week and on a brand new day.

This fantastic free community concert is now being held on Wednesdays and is happening on February 19.

Sound Feast is a great opportunity to enjoy quality performances and connect with other music lovers in a friendly venue that has a warm and welcoming vibe.

Local musician and event organiser, Jay Bishoff brings together the outstanding acts

with this month’s line-up to feature Alisha Todd, Rob Longstaff, JC & The Tree and The Lyrical.

“Alisha Todd sings the songs of a curious traveller, bringing focus to the beauty of humans and nature alike.”

“From her humble beginnings being raised on country and 90s pop in small town Gympie to European explorations of getting lost to be found, Alisha’s music too has travelled and evolved in time to be the inspiring nuggets of unconditional encouragement needed while on the endless pursuit of happiness.”

Rob Longstaff is a New Zealand born, Australian bred, Berlin based pop/soul/blues musician. “Powerful vocals with humorous lyrics, passionate guitar playing and charm make him a one-man-groove-machine that runs with or without amplification.”

Indi-folk duo, JC & the Tree has touched the hearts of every audience they’ve performed to. “Combining the song writing skills and luscious voice of Mr Tree with the experience of JC on the violin and keys, they have a wide range of original repertoire combining vocal harmonies to create a unique sound journey for all audiences to appreciate.”

Since topping the charts on Triple J’s Unearthed for the seventh time, The Lyrical has become the rising star of the music scene on the Sunshine Coast.

“Following in the footsteps of Ben Harper, Bob Marley, Michael Franti and Xavier Rudd, The Lyrical reflects the ingenuity and musical aptitude it takes to be a great artist.”

“The unique blend of beat-boxing meshed with folk guitar and socially conscious lyrics is fast becoming the hottest ticket in town.”

Sound Feat begins at The J Noosa at 6pm.