Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOUND FEAST: Musician Alisha Todd sings the songs of a curious traveller, bringing focus to the beauty of humans and nature alike. Photo: Attila Csaszar
SOUND FEAST: Musician Alisha Todd sings the songs of a curious traveller, bringing focus to the beauty of humans and nature alike. Photo: Attila Csaszar
News

Feast your ears on local music sounds

14th Feb 2020 6:00 PM

THE popular Sound Feast is back again next week and on a brand new day.

This fantastic free community concert is now being held on Wednesdays and is happening on February 19.

Sound Feast is a great opportunity to enjoy quality performances and connect with other music lovers in a friendly venue that has a warm and welcoming vibe.

Local musician and event organiser, Jay Bishoff brings together the outstanding acts

with this month’s line-up to feature Alisha Todd, Rob Longstaff, JC & The Tree and The Lyrical.

“Alisha Todd sings the songs of a curious traveller, bringing focus to the beauty of humans and nature alike.”

“From her humble beginnings being raised on country and 90s pop in small town Gympie to European explorations of getting lost to be found, Alisha’s music too has travelled and evolved in time to be the inspiring nuggets of unconditional encouragement needed while on the endless pursuit of happiness.”

Rob Longstaff is a New Zealand born, Australian bred, Berlin based pop/soul/blues musician. “Powerful vocals with humorous lyrics, passionate guitar playing and charm make him a one-man-groove-machine that runs with or without amplification.”

Indi-folk duo, JC & the Tree has touched the hearts of every audience they’ve performed to. “Combining the song writing skills and luscious voice of Mr Tree with the experience of JC on the violin and keys, they have a wide range of original repertoire combining vocal harmonies to create a unique sound journey for all audiences to appreciate.”

Since topping the charts on Triple J’s Unearthed for the seventh time, The Lyrical has become the rising star of the music scene on the Sunshine Coast.

“Following in the footsteps of Ben Harper, Bob Marley, Michael Franti and Xavier Rudd, The Lyrical reflects the ingenuity and musical aptitude it takes to be a great artist.”

“The unique blend of beat-boxing meshed with folk guitar and socially conscious lyrics is fast becoming the hottest ticket in town.”

Sound Feat begins at The J Noosa at 6pm.

sound feast the j noosa whats on noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa retreat for women to share their expertise

        premium_icon Noosa retreat for women to share their expertise

        Business “Every woman has a wonderful gift to offer.”

        20 CANDIDATES: Who is running for Noosa council election

        premium_icon 20 CANDIDATES: Who is running for Noosa council election

        News Noosa 2020 council election: Candidates running for a seat

        Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

        premium_icon Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

        News Emergency services rush to car, school bus crash

        Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club celebrates 10 years

        Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club celebrates 10 years

        News There was a time all the members were men. All that changed in 2010.