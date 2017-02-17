February brings dip in tourism waves

QUIET SEASON: Despite the temperatures rising to almost 40 degrees, Noosa Main Beach was relatively quiet on the weekend.

MANY businesses and accommodation providers would be experiencing the infamous Noosa "quiet season” - the interim following the summer school holiday rush and Easter.

Tourism Noosa chief executive officer Damien Massingham said Noosa experienced the highs

and lows of a travel destination, but it was important to focus on quality over quantity in the holiday market.

"(Our) organisation has a focus on marketing year- round to key domestic and international visitors that bring value over volume to the destination and even out seasonal troughs while delivering economic benefit,” Mr Massingham said.

"Noosa has had an incredibly strong summer season after a great 2016, which saw domestic spend increase 26% and inter- national spend surge by 73%,” he said.

Mr Massingham said the quieter month of February could be an ideal time for businesses to reassess economic strategies or take time off.

"The traditionally quieter times of year bring a great opportunity for our local businesses to take a short break or spend time refreshing their products or venues ahead of the next busy holiday season,” he said.

Nicole Anderson from Pier 11 restaurant said following on from a busy summer period, early February was the perfect time to take a breather and focus on refurbishments of the business.

Another business confirming a bumper summer season was RACV Resort Noosa.

Manager Darren McClenaghan said the summer season was the best season to date for the property.

Mr McClenaghan added the month ahead looked solid compared with the same time for previous years, and the resort was enjoying strong conference and weekend leisure business up until Easter.

Mr Massingham said Tourism Noosa worked with special interest markets and event organisers to create a diverse visitor mix.

"We focus on marketing to niche segments who tend to travel midweek or outside the busier times, such as weddings, conferences and events,” he said.

"Our events sponsorship program is specifically designed to support

events that can help to balance visitation throughout the year, such as the Noosa Summer Swim and the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

"The Noosa Food and Wine festival and Noosa Long Weekend Festival

help to generate visitation and media coverage at times outside of traditional peak holiday periods.

"Our job is to work in partnership with our industry to sustain tourism.”